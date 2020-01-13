The Samsung Galaxy S20+, fully revealed for the first time

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ — Picture via SoyaCincau

PETALING JAYA, Jan 13 — We’ve had a fair bit of news on the upcoming launches from Samsung, haven’t we? First, rumours that the next foldable from the Korean company would be called the Galaxy Bloom, then we hear that the foldable will be called something else, after all. But let’s not forget that the S-series is one of Samsung’s bread-and-butter products, and their next flagship is set to launch at the Unpacked 2020 event soon.

We’ve also heard murmurs that the next iteration in the series won’t be called the S11 (the logical next step after the S10), but the S20 instead. An exclusive report from XDA Developers has now seemingly confirmed that the next flagship from Samsung will be called the Galaxy S20, and we also get a first “real” look at the Galaxy S20+ 5G.

The picture in the centre is the one that proves the name of Samsung’s new flagship, while we can also see from the (right) image that there is the same centred hole-punch selfie camera that we saw on the Galaxy Note 10. Bezels look very slim, and the report also claims that the display is flatter than previous S-series phones, with Samsung going for 2.5D glass.

On the back of the phone, there’s a total of 4 cameras, in addition to a flash. There also appears to be a small microphone on the rear module, which could help with an “audio zoom” feature. It also appears that there is no Bixby button — not sure if many will miss that, to be honest.

The pictures above appear to be the Galaxy S20+ variant, which is expected to be the mid-tiered option this year. While the S10+ was the flagship variant (of the flagship series), there could be a Galaxy S20 Ultra. Meanwhile, the above also confirms that there will be a 5G variant of the S20+ — there was also an s10+ 5G. However, we aren’t sure which regions the 5G variant will be released in just yet.

Based on leaks thus far, we the Ultra variant might also feature a 108MP camera with a large 1/1.3” sensor size, and there’s also a possibility that we might see a periscope telephoto camera.

Suffice to say, the Galaxy S20 Ultra could be the most expensive S-series flagship we’ve ever seen. — SoyaCincau