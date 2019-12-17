Get the PC version of 'The Wolf Among Us' free ahead of Holiday giveaways

Bigsby Wolf (left) is returning to lead the cast of a sequel to 'The Wolf Among Us' (pictured). ― Picture courtesy of Telltale Games via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 17 ― Having had The Wolf Among Us 2 announced on December 13, the PC version of its predecessor is free from the Epic Game Store, with the 12 Days of Free Games campaign starting December 19.

Based on the award-winning graphic novel Fables, a second season of the detective noir based on European fairy tales was in development when its studio suddenly shut down.

The October 2018 closure of Telltale Games meant that choice and consequence adventures The Wolf Among Us and Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series had their second seasons lost to the void, while a “Stranger Things” game was presumed cancelled.

However, the company has managed to start up again under new ownership, bringing out The Wolf Among Us 2 as its first title.

It's been announced for unspecified consoles, and for PC through an exclusivity arrangement with Epic Games, best known for Fortnite.

In celebration of the announcement, Epic is giving away the first, episodic The Wolf Among Us game as a freebie ― a late addition to its schedule of fortnightly and then weekly giveaways through the Epic Games Store.

The program began on December 14, 2018, and Epic took the opportunity to explain that as part of some “very exciting holiday plans,” it had organised “12 Days of Free Games” starting December 19.

Not coincidentally, the date coincides with the anticipated annual Steam Winter Sale, Steam being one of the PC gaming sector's dominant storefronts and one which Epic has made no bones about challenging head-on through its own store, underwritten by the revenue brought in by “Fortnite.”― AFP-Relaxnews