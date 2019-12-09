OnePlus is releasing a 'mid-range' smartphone and this is how it looks like

Based on renders provided by onleaks, the OnePlus 8 Lite will feature a punch-hole display that’s estimated to be somewhere between 6.4″ to 6.5″ in size. — Picture by onleaks via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — After releasing the 7T and 7T Pro, it appears that OnePlus is working on a mid-range device that’s expected to be called the OnePlus 8 Lite.

We now get a glimpse of the device thanks to high resolution renders from reliable leakster @onleaks via 91Mobiles.

The brand which is formerly known as the “flagship killer” has always been releasing flagship devices except for the one time when they had the OnePlus X.

Based on renders provided by @onleaks, the OnePlus 8 Lite will feature a punch-hole display that’s estimated to be somewhere between 6.4″ to 6.5″ in size.

Similar to the Galaxy Note 10, the selfie-punch-hole camera is aligned towards the centre-top of the display but it isn’t curved around the sides.

If we look towards the rear, the device gets a dual-camera setup on the top left corner that’s arranged vertically.

The bump itself looks rather huge and it’s somewhat similar to the latest phone designs we’re seeing from Honor and Samsung.

Next to the camera bump is a black stripe which is believed to be a ToF sensor for depth sensing.

Since there’s no physical fingerprint sensor at the rear and it still has a normal power button, the device is likely to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Like the current OnePlus 7T series, the new “mid-ranger” doesn’t come with a 3.5mm headphone jack but we think it should still retain its 30W Warp Charger like its current offering.

At the moment, there are no details on its processor, RAM and storage configuration just yet.

It could be running on an older flagship-class processor or perhaps it will be powered by an upper mid-range unit such as the Snapdragon 765G with integrated 5G.

Looking at the current pricing for OnePlus smartphones, we expect it to be priced significantly higher than the OnePlus X from 2015.

If it reaches Malaysia, it may cost as much as other flagship devices from Xiaomi and Honor. — SoyaCincau