Spotify for iOS finally gets a sleep timer

This illustration picture shows the logo of online streaming music service Spotify displayed on a tablet screen in Paris. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 4 — The Spotify app for iOS-powered devices has gained the Sleep Timer feature that Android users have had access to since May.

Despite the music — and now podcast — streaming service having launched over a decade ago, Spotify just now gave iPhone and iPad users the ability to set sleep timers, as reported by Engadget.

The feature began rolling out for iOS devices Monday, about six months after it became accessible to Android users back in May. Now users of both operating systems can set timers 5, 10, 15, 30, 45, or one hour long or until the end of the currently playing track.

A similar tool has been available for Apple Music, though users have to set it within the device’s native clock app.

Spotify Sleep Timer began rolling out globally this week, allowing listeners across the world to fall asleep to their favourite tunes without having to worry about manually turning the sound off. — AFP-Relaxnews