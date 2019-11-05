Huawei Mate 20 Pro going for RM1,699 on 11.11

Despite being a year old, the Mate 20 Pro is still a decent flagship smartphone that comes with an impressive camera. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 ― Looking for an affordable Mate? The Huawei Mate 20 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage can be yours for only RM1,699. That’s RM1,900 lower than its original launch price last year.

This promo is happening on November 11, 2019 for a limited time starting from 12am. If you’re interested, you can get it on both Huawei Online Store as well as Lazada Malaysia.

Despite being a year old, the Mate 20 Pro is still a decent flagship smartphone that comes with an impressive camera. It features a 6.39” dual-curved AMOLED display that supports up to Quad HD resolution and it runs on a Kirin 980 processor.

For taking pictures, it has a triple-camera setup featuring a 40MP f/1.8 main camera, a 20MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto camera that can do 3X optical zoom. If you need to take a selfie, the large notch in front houses a 24MP selfie camera that also comes with a 3D depth-sensing camera. In addition, it also gets IP68 dust and water resistance.

Unlike the current Mate 30 Pro, you still get physical volume buttons and a proper earpiece speaker at the top which provides stereo audio playback. Since the device was released before the US restriction, you have full access to Google Mobile Services.

Powering the device is a huge 4,200mAh battery and it also supports 40W SuperCharge fast charging technology via USB-C. The Mate 20 Pro is also the first device to support reverse wireless charging. This allows you to charge other supported devices wirelessly without cables. To learn more, you can also check out our review here. ― SoyaCincau