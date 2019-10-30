Xiaomi to introduce an ‘Apple Watch’ clone next week

The new wearable is simply called the Xiaomi Watch and it will be announced on the 5th November in China. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 ― In addition to its new CC9 Pro smartphone, Xiaomi will also reveal its new smartwatch next week and it looks like a direct rip-off of the Apple Watch Series 1 to Series 3. It features a similar square display and on the right, it even gets the familiar digital crown with an additional physical button.

The new wearable is simply called the Xiaomi Watch and it will be announced on the 5th November in China. Xiaomi’s sub-brand Mijia has dropped a couple of teasers on Weibo and the new smartwatch is able to work independently without a smartphone. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform and it appears to support 4G LTE via an eSIM.

As you would expect from an always-connected smartwatch, it will support WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and also the ability to make voice calls. The Xiaomi Watch also promises extra-long battery life and it even comes with a linear motor for haptic feedback. In terms of the operating system, it is speculated to run on Google’s Wear OS.

According to Lei Jun, the new smartwatch will come in two colours ― Black and Silver. There are no pricing details yet but you can expect it to be significantly cheaper than an equivalent Apple Watch model. ― SoyaCincau