Apple’s iOS 13.2 brings gender-neutral emoji options

Apple launches a collection of inclusive emojis with iOS 13.2. — Picture courtesy of Emojipedia via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Oct 29 — Yesterday, Apple released the latest version of its mobile operating system, introducing 398 new emojis including a comprehensive collection of non-binary people icons.

As of yesterday, iPhone users gained access to nearly 400 new emojis when they updated their devices to iOS 13.2. While new animals, foods, items and shapes have been introduced, most notably, the company added a large collection of gender-neutral icons as well as icons representing people with disabilities. The gender-neutral options will also be available for all humanoid emojis like the merperson, fairy and zombie.

All can be viewed on Emojipedia.org, the leading emoji reference site.

New in iOS 13.2: A gender-neutral option for nearly all human emojis 🧛 ♀️ / 🧛 / 🧛 ♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZFKhQhNhwk — Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) October 28, 2019

The update follows in the footsteps of Google’s May emoji launch which brought 53 gender-ambiguous emoji (over 200 if all the skin tones are accounted for) to Pixel users as part of a beta test. The new icons are expected to roll out soon to all Android devices powered by Android Q.

Also being added to the iOS emoji library are people icons sitting in wheelchairs, gesturing in sign language and walking with a cane. Various prosthetic limbs and service dogs are also available in icon form.

Beside these inclusive new emojis, iOS 13.2 also brings users icons like a skunk, a plate of butter, a brown heart and a yawning face. All are available for iPhone users with the free software update, iOS 13.2. — AFP-Relaxnews