Huawei Mate 30 Malaysian pre-order open to everyone — for two days only

Huawei is now opening up a referral programme for new customers to pre-order the Huawei Mate 30 series from the October 26 till November 7. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is here in Malaysia, and customers who ordered the flagship smartphone under the Exclusive Ownership Programme are set to receive their devices from October 25 onwards. Huawei is now opening up a referral programme for new customers to pre-order the Huawei Mate 30 series from the October 26 till November 7. Collection for the smartphones will be available from November 11 till December 11.

In a statement by Bill Liu, Country Director of Huawei Malaysia, customers can pre-order any Mate 30 series smartphone with a referral code from an owner of the Mate 30 Pro (from the Exclusive Ownership Programme). According to Liu, this is part of Huawei’s plan for consumers to “connect with owners to understand the device”.

That’s largely because the Mate 30 series is Huawei’s first flagship device to come with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) — the alternative to Google Mobile Services. That’s received its fair share of scepticism, so Huawei’s initial ownership programme was targeted towards users who have owned two Huawei Mate devices in the past.

But if you don’t know anyone who’s pre-ordered a Mate 30 Pro to refer you, that’s not an issue, apparently. The Country Director also has his personal referral code (33995) available from the 26th–27th of October, which essentially opens up the availability of the Mate 30 series to everyone for a limited time—not just those that know pre-order customers.

Of course, you might have noticed that 5 pre-order referrals will land customers a free Huawei Watch GT. Liu says that his referral gift will be used in a future campaign as a gift to their customers. In addition to that, Huawei has also set up a dedicated hotline for owners (1800-22-0086), as well as a WhatsApp contact that owners will receive upon collection of their devices.

Customers who pre-order the Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Pro under the referral programme will also be entitled to a Huawei SuperCharge Wireless Car Charger, Huawei PU Back Casing, and Huawei Care (1 year Extended warranty + 6 Month Screen Crack Protection).

To find out more, you can head over to the Huawei Mobile Facebook page, and you can view the terms and conditions of the referral programme here (deposit of RM300 required). To place your pre-order, click here. — SoyaCincau