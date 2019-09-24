Xiaomi’s Mi Mix Alpha is nearly 200pc screen (VIDEO)

Xiaomi announces the Mi Mix Alpha smartphone with a display that wraps from the front to back. — Picture courtesy of Xiaomi

BEIJING, Sept 24 — Today Xiaomi revealed its revolutionary Mi Mix Alpha smartphone with a 180 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 108MP camera and 5G connectivity.

Out of the four products that Xiaomi announced today, the showstopper of the collection was doubtlessly the Mi Mix Alpha smartphone and its single, wrap-around display.

One more thing!



Introducing #MiMIXAlpha, 4D surrounding curved display, delivering a true, bezel-less experience.



❤️and🔁, please! pic.twitter.com/VJBKadsK6N — Xiaomi #MiMIXAlpha (@Xiaomi) September 24, 2019

In fact, the device’s exterior is 180.6 per cent screen; the only element keeping the device from reaching a higher value is a narrow ceramic strip on the back where a 108MP main camera, 12MP telephoto camera, and 20MP ultrawide camera is set.

While the photos can have up to a whopping 12032 x 9024 pixels, the software paired with the hardware offers users four-axis optical image stabilisation, 2x optical zoom, laser focus, and 1.5cm macro photography.

With the 108MP camera of #MiMIXAlpha, you will look crystal clear even at 8x zoom. pic.twitter.com/vAW1du8wp0 — Xiaomi #MiMIXAlpha (@Xiaomi) September 24, 2019

Because the handset is nearly entirely screen, various pressure points have been put into place as well as mis-touch detection to prevent unintentional or misplaced taps. The multitude of sensors and use of AI algorithms helps the device understand which parts of the massive screen owners are using and will therefore deactivate the inactive areas.

In terms of more conventional specs, the Mi Mix Alpha is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor, uses a 5G dual SIM, and has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

As of right now, the company describes the device as a concept even though a small number of the Mi Mix Alphas will go on sale in December. With a screen that large, the price tag is accordingly high — the handset will start at 20,000 yuan (RM11,765), or about US$2,800. — AFP-Relaxnews