How ‘that Versace dress’ inspired the creation of Google Images 18 years ago

Jennifer Lopez models a jungle-print dress that pays tribute to the one that inspired Google to create Image Search back in 2000. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 24 — Last Friday at this year’s Milan Fashion Week, Jennifer Lopez wore a reimagined version of the Versace jungle print dress that she wore to the Grammy Awards back in 2000 — the legendary piece that sparked the creation of Google’s Image Search.

Just over two decades ago, the first public version of Google was launched: The platform was simple, limited to only text-based search results. During the Grammy Awards in early 2000, however, Donatella Versace and Lopez together presented the world with a legendary dress that changed the history of Google.

In 2000, a green Versace jungle print dress inspired the creation of Google Images. Almost 20 years later, we’re revisiting the fashion moment that changed Search → https://t.co/CrZ1Fen4Wy #VersaceSS20 pic.twitter.com/5h74aje5QG — Google (@Google) September 21, 2019

At the time, J. Lo in that jungle-printed dress was the most popular search query ever input into the engine. As a result, Google’s Search team realised that text results were not what their audience was looking for — thus, Lopez and Versace are credited by Google as being the inspiration behind the creation of Image Search, which launched in July of 2001.

To celebrate this event, Google teamed up with Lopez and Versace to revive the green dress and its iconic print. Not only was the dress redesigned and modelled by the star, but also Google Tilt Brush was used to digitally decorate the venue with designs inspired by the earthy pattern.

Eighteen years later, Google’s Image Search platform is used by millions each day. — AFP-Relaxnews