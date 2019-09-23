ROG Phone II is launching in Malaysia on Oct 16 (VIDEO)

Asus’ gaming brand, ROG, will be arriving officially on 16 October 2019. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Asus’ gaming brand, ROG, has finally dropped a Malaysian launch date for the ROG Phone II. The insane gaming device with a 120Hz refresh rate display will be arriving officially on 16 October 2019.

As revealed earlier, we will be getting the global set that has better specs than the Chinese Tencent edition. The base model with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is expected to be priced under RM4,000 while the 1TB version will be going for less than RM5,000.

To recap, the ROG Phone II features a large 6.59″ Full HD+ AMOLED display and it runs on a Snapdragon 855+ processor. To keep things cool, it features a GameCool II system that has a 3D vapour chamber, heatsink and additional vents for better heat dissipation.

Similar to the first-gen device, there’s an AeroActive Cooler II fan attachment. — Picture via SoyaCincau

Similar to the first-gen device, there’s an AeroActive Cooler II fan attachment that helps to cool down the device further and provide additional ports for a headphone jack and USB-C.

Powering the device is a huge 6,000mAh battery and it also supports 30W fast charging via USB-C. You can learn more by watching our hands-on video below or refer to our announcement post. — SoyaCincau