Bowers & Wilkins launches new collection of P-Series headphones

NEW YORK, Sept 21 — British audio equipment manufacturer Bowers & Wilkins—who made their name in the industry by developing stylish and premium home speakers—have unveiled three new sets of P-Series wireless headphones in three, all-new form factors.

After releasing a collection of Formation-series home speakers earlier this month, Bowers & Wilkins is concluding September by launching three brand new pairs of headphones in new form factors.

All models are powered by Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec to optimize the audio quality and reduce latency.

PX7

The PX7 over-ear ANC headphones are the successor to the premium PX set launched two year ago and, despite them leading the pack, are not equipped with haptic controls nor an integrated voice assistant like most industry-leading headphones are today; however, the noise-cancelling technology does respond to the wearer’s environment to “keep the outside world out of the music.” The drivers measure in at 33mm, the arms are finished with woven carbon fiber inspired by race cars, and the battery lasts 30 hours.

Price: US$399.99 (RM1,670)

PX5

While similar to the flagship pair in terms of sound cancellation and materials, the on-ear PX5 headphones have slightly larger 35mm drivers and will instead last just 25 hours.

Price: US$299.99

PI3

The P13s are a pair of wireless, in-ear neckbuds with the company’s Dual Driver technology. This set of headphones will last 8 hours.

Price: US$199.99

All are available as of Friday online and at select retailers. — AFP-Relaxnews