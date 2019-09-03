LG, Sony, Samsung: The most anticipated phone reveals of IFA 2019 (VIDEO)

At IFA 2019, smartphones are expected to steal the show. ― AFP pic

BERLIN, Sept 3 ― With IFA 2019 just a few days away, company teasers have begun accompanying the slew of rumours spreading about which tech companies will be revealing what at this year's event. As of yesterday, September 2, it appears that smartphones will be stealing the show.

Friday marks the first official day of IFA 2019 which runs until September 11 in Berlin. Already, smartphone manufacturers have been teasing and tech media have been reporting which devices guests can expect to see revealed at the event. Below is a list of the reveals suspected to be on the docket.

Sony Xperia 2

On Friday, 9to5Google spotted leaked press photos of Sony's upcoming flagship, the Xperia 2, published originally by Xperia Blog. Thus far all the specs are unknown, though the exterior remains similar to the previous generation of the device with its 21:9 form factor and triple-camera set up.

LG V60 ThinQ

A few weeks ago, LG posted a 15-second YouTube video titled “Defy the limits with LG Mobile at IFA 2019.” The video depicts the profile of a folding device, probably with two screens, with the tagline “Dual, the better.” Though the teaser is fairly obscure, based on the company's launch timeline and previous teasers, the handset pictured is likely the V60 ThinQ.

TCL lineup

The Chinese tech brand TCL is expected to be launching its first set of TCL-branded smartphones at the event this year, a product whose commercial launch is slated for 2020. Additionally, the company will likely be bringing a foldable phone concept to show off.

Nokia

Last week Nokia officially announced on Twitter that a “mix of smart and feature phones” will be revealed at IFA 2019, though at this point it is difficult to determine which devices will be displayed.

We're introducing new members to the family at this year’s IFA event in Berlin. Expect a mix of smart and feature phones – can you guess which one this will be? #IFA19 #NokiamobileLive pic.twitter.com/jF9iROacVZ — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) August 28, 2019

Motorola One Zoom

Various tech media intimate that Motorola will be announcing the Motorola One Zoom at IFA complete with a quad-camera set up and a 5x hybrid telephoto lens. This expectation is based on the fact that the company launched the Motorola One last year at the event and suggestions gleaned from various rumours.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Since the Samsung Galaxy launch was put on hold, a new launch date has yet to be confirmed. Based on rumors originating from the Korean news outlet Yonhap, the folding device's relaunch will be announced at the event on September 6.

While a handful of these reveals are assumptions based on company teasers or leaks from notable tech media, we'll have to wait until the event begins on Friday to get all the official specs.