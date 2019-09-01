Cracked Apple Watch screen? Apple offers free replacement for Series 2 and 3

The Series 2 and Series 3 models could be prone to screen cracks. — Picture courtesy of APple

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Apple has announced a Screen Replacement Program for aluminium models of Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3. The brand has acknowledged an issue where a crack may form around the rounded edges of the screen under very rare circumstances. This program is also available for customers in Malaysia.

The crack may begin on one side and it may continue around the edges of the screen. If your Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 has a similar problem, you may be eligible for a free replacement.

Do note that other Apple Watch models which include the first-gen Apple Watch and the latest Series 4 are not eligible. If you’re not sure about the version of your watch, here’s a guide on how you can identify your Apple Watch model.

You can send your Apple Watch to an Apple Authorised Service Provider near you and they will examine it to verify if it’s eligible for the screen replacement program. According to Apple, the Watch will be returned to you in approximately 5 business days. You must backup and unpair the Watch before you send it in.

The program does not extend the standard warranty of the Apple Watch. It covers eligible models for a period of three years after the first sale of the device or one year from the start of this program, whichever is longer. You can learn more on Apple’s website. — SoyaCincau