Android runs out of desserts to name its operating system

A new, more subdued logo for Android was unveiled. ― Picture courtesy of Google via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 23 ― Google seems to have run out of sweets to name new versions of its Android operating system after.

Each new version of Android came with a bonus game for fans: placing bets on what candy, pastry, or cake Google would choose as a code name for the mobile operating system. From Cupcake to Pie, along with Jelly Bean, KitKat, Lollipop, Nougat, and Oreo, the search giant made sure to whet appetites for its next unveiling. Well, prepare not to feel like a kid in a candy store when perusing the updates and new features to play around with come Fall.

In a less fanciful turn of events, future versions of the OS will not be named after an elusive dessert starting in Q, but rather a successive number, starting with 10, à la iOS.

The announcement by Mountain View came along with the unveiling of a new, more subdued logo for Android.

Android 10 should be ready for installation in Fall 2019, starting with smartphones from Google's own Pixel range, and then moving on to most recent OEM models. It will come with a dark mode as well as transcription tools for videos and podcasts. ― AFP-Relaxnews