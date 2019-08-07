Google goes greener with new sustainability goals

Google's line of Home devices to contain recycled materials starting in 2022. — Image courtesy of Google via AFP

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Aug 7 — Google's Head of Sustainability revealed that the company has created a series of hardware sustainability goals that further support their existing ambitions to reduce electronic waste and carbon emissions.

As technology becomes a household necessity, the rate of electronic waste production continues to increase — especially with the quick turnaround of new and updated products.

On Monday, Google's Head of Sustainability of Consumer Hardware, Anna Meegan, addressed this concern and outlined a series of goals involving materials, shipping and services that the company created to “leave people, the planet, and our communities better than we found them.”

All shipments to and from customers will be carbon neutral by next year.

All Made by Google products like the Pixel smartphones, Google Home Hub, and Pixel Slate will contain components made from recycled materials starting in 2022.

Technology will be made that “puts people first and expands access to the benefits of technology”

These ambitions build upon those already created by Google over the past few years which include reducing carbon emissions produced by shipping, being transparent about what their products are made of and how they're made, and launching the Power Project, which is designed to help families better manage their energy usage.

According to Meegan, these changes not only make sustainability “an aspect of how we do business, but the centrepiece of it.” — AFP-Relaxnews