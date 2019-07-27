TM cuts Streamyx pricing, 8Mbps from RM69/month

TM currently charges RM110/month for the base 1Mbps Streamyx plan. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — TM is finally reducing the price for its Streamyx broadband service. During the Kembara Digital Malaysia event held in Ipoh, the broadband company had introduced a new entry-level Streamyx plan that offers speeds up to 8Mbps at RM89/month for residential customers. This marks a 44 per cent reduction in subscription fee. Existing customers can enjoy the same 8Mbps plan for only RM69/month.

TM currently charges RM110/month for the base 1Mbps Streamyx plan and the 8Mbps plan is currently listed at RM160/month. As a comparison, TM currently offers a 30Mbps Unifi fibre broadband plan at RM79/month with 60GB of quota and there’s now an option to get unlimited quota for only RM89/month.

Do note that the Streamyx price reduction is only applicable to residential users. For business owners, the Streamyx 1Mbps Biz plan is going for RM198/month and the highest 8Mbps option is priced at RM268/month.

In addition, TM will also launch a new wireless broadband alternative to address the issues faced by Streamyx customers while they continue to expand their broadband network with alternative technologies. The wireless broadband plan details will be unveiled in the next #Khabarbaik event happening in August.

This new wireless solution could be Unifi Air which was leaked earlier this month. From what we know so far, the Unifi Air is a 4G LTE-based solution that offers unlimited quota for RM79/month.

TM will be embarking on a new network rollout which will utilise fibre, wireless and Gigawire. They target 70% of existing customers will get Unifi services by end 2020 and all customers will be migrated to faster speeds by 2021. — SoyaCincau