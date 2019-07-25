Google launches offline, lightweight version of Photos (VIDEO)

Gallery Go, a lightweight photo and video gallery app created by Google. — Picture courtesy of Google via AFP

MOUNTAIN VIEW, July 25 — Google's newly revealed Gallery Go is a lightweight, smart photo and video gallery app similar to Photos but developed for those in regions where internet access is unreliable.

For those without a reliable internet connection, organizing and editing photos can be difficult. In response to this common issue, Google has launched Gallery Go, a lightweight alternative to Google Photos.

While taking up significantly less memory space on a device (only 10 MB), this application offers users a respectable collection of Google Photos features including photo-editing tools like auto-enhance, the ability to sort images into categories like “people” and “places,” and zippy performance.

Unlike Google Photos, Gallery Go has been optimised for offline use, allowing users to manage their photo and video collections without using their data.

The app has been specially designed for developing markets like Nigeria — a place where smartphones have become more accessible but reliable internet has not.

Gallery Go is available for download today on Androids powered by Android Oreo or more recent operating system version. — AFP-Relaxnews