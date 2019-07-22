Oppo and Vivo show off a new feature that can boost WiFi performance by up to 322pc (VIDEO)

Both Oppo and Vivo are trying to speed up its WiFi performance by introducing a new dual-WiFi feature. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 ― Apart from having the most powerful hardware, your smartphone also needs faster connectivity to stay ahead. Usually, the most ideal situation is to connect to a 5GHz WiFi. If that’s not good enough, both Oppo and Vivo are trying to speed up its WiFi performance by introducing a new dual-WiFi feature.

As the same suggests, this dual-WiFi feature allows you to connect to both 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi bands at the same time for maximum performance. As a result, your device can get more bandwidth while having greater stability. Oppo claims that the dual-WiFi feature can increase download speeds by up to 322 per cent and page loading by 44.5 per cent. This was tested on an Oppo Reno 10X zoom smartphone and you can check out the demo video below:

In Vivo’s video, it claims that the dual WiFi feature can reduce latency for both gaming and web page loading. As you can see from the video, the difference is quite noticeable on the device with dual-WiFi enabled.

So far there are no further details on its availability but it does look promising. Perhaps, the dual-WiFi feature can be pushed on a future software update. ― SoyaCincau