Vivo Malaysia introduces a triple-camera smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery for under RM600

The Vivo Y12 is a triple-camera smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery that retails for under RM600— SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — If the Vivo Y17 is out of your budget, here’s another smartphone option that offers a large 5,000mAh battery and a versatile triple-camera setup. The Vivo Y12 is now available in Malaysia and it’s priced at RM599.

The device features a 6.35″ HD+ (1544×720) LCD display. — SoyaCincau pic

The device features a 6.35″ HD+ (1544×720) LCD display that comes with a tiny notch which houses its 8MP f/1.8 front camera. Powering the device is a MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. If you need more, it also supports microSD card expansion.

The Vivo Y12 has an AI-assisted triple-camera setup. — SoyaCincau pic

Despite being an entry-level class device, it has an AI-assisted triple-camera setup. The rear gets a 13MP f/2.2 main camera, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8MP f/2.4 depth camera.

The Vivo Y12 is juiced up by a large 5,000mAh battery. — SoyaCincau pic

To keep you going for long without needing a charge, the Vivo Y12 is juiced up by a large 5,000mAh battery that uses a microUSB port. Unfortunately, there’s no fast charging support.

Interestingly, the official spec-sheet has listed WiFi support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz along with Bluetooth 5.0, which are quite rare for a budget smartphone. The device also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and out of the box it runs on Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS 9 skin on top.

If you’re interested, you can get it from Vivo’s online store or via Shopee Mall. It’s available now in Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red. — SoyaCincau