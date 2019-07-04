Here’s what you can expect from Huawei’s upcoming EMUI 10 based on Android Q

Logo of Huawei is seen in front of the local offices of Huawei in Warsaw January 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — From our recent meetup with Huawei, we learned that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is still committed to staying on Android at the time being. They have already started pushing its latest EMUI 9.1 update to its current range of devices which also include older flagships like the Huawei P10 series.

With Android Q expected to be released later this year, Huawei had already begun work on EMUI 10. Several screenshots of EMUI 10 have already surfaced online, revealing a couple of features that will come with the next major update.

At a glance, there’s no radical change in its visual appearance from EMUI 9. You still get the same set of icons, while the setting toggles on the drop down notification panel now shows a subtle gradient effect. A significant change is the weather app which looks more colourful than before.

Since it’s based on Android Q, you’ll get a refreshed permission and privacy options under the apps permissions management settings. It also offers native support for Dark Mode.

There are a couple of updates in the camera app. It isn’t clear if this interface is applicable to all models as usually the flagship models such as the P and Mate series will feature LEICA-style fonts in the UI. The camera interface looks cleaner and the zoom numbers will be enlarged when you move through the slider. Unfortunately, the zoom slider is still located on sides which isn’t convenient for single-handed use.

As usual, you get a variety of colour filters such as vivid, smooth and standard. What’s new is an intensity slider where you can control the level of effect you wish to apply. The camera settings section appears to be unchanged. Of course, the camera options may vary depending on the Huawei model and it is likely that the upcoming Mate 30 Pro will retain a similar quad-camera setup as the P30 Pro.

According to Huawei, they are confident that their most popular devices will receive the upcoming Android Q. They shared that preparation and testings are ongoing for 17 devices and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro has already given the approval to receive Android Q. The devices that have been submitted to Google for approval include the Huawei P30, P30 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 20 X, Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. — SoyaCincau