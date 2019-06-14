Quad-camera Honor 20 to go on sale in Malaysia next week (VIDEO)

The Honor 20 is officially priced at RM1,699 and it comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 ― The Honor 20 was launched in Malaysia last month but the pre-order which was originally scheduled for May 24 was postponed due to logistic issues. If you’ve been waiting to get a unit, we’re told that the device with four cameras is expected to go on sale as early as next week.

The Honor 20 is officially priced at RM1,699 and it comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It comes in two colour options ― Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black. As announced during the local launch, Honor is bundling free gifts worth RM500 which include an Honor Backpack, Honor SoundStone speaker and an Honor Band 4 fitness band.

To recap on the device, the Honor 20 comes with a 6.26” full HD+ display that features a punch-hole for its 32MP f/2.0 selfie camera. Similar to the Honor View 20, the device runs on a Kirin 980 processor and it doesn’t come with a microSD card expansion slot.

For taking pictures, the Honor 20 comes with a quad-camera array at the rear. It has a 48MP f/1.8 main camera that uses a Sony IMX586 sensor and a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. In addition, there are two 2MP sensors for depth assist and macro.

Powering the Honor 20 is a 3,750mAh battery that supports 22.5W SuperCharge via USB-C. Unlike previous Honor smartphones, the Honor 20 uses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which unlocks instantly with a slight touch. Out of the box, it runs on Magic UI 2.1 that’s based on Android 9 Pie.

We still don’t have the exact date for its first-day sale and we expect Honor to provide more details via their Facebook page very soon. If you’re looking forward to the Honor 20 Pro, we still don’t know when it’s coming to Malaysia. ― SoyaCincau