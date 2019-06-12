Xiaomi Mi Band 4 offers a colour Amoled display, voice command and NFC payment support

Xiaomi's new Mi Band 4. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Xiaomi has finally announced its new Mi Band 4 and it adds more capabilities to your wrist. The most visible upgrade is its larger 0.95″ colour display that pushes 120×240 pixels resolution on an AMOLED screen. The screen has a brightness of 400 nits and it is protected by a 2.5D tempered glass.

Similar to the Mi Band 3, it still retains a 5ATM water resistant rating (up to 50 metres) and it also comes with built-in heart rate monitoring. The fitness band now uses Bluetooth 5.0 BLE which offers an improved range, connectivity speed and efficiency than the previous model.

As a fitness band, you can expect a host of activity tracking features that utilise a 3-axis acceleration sensor and a 3-axis gyroscope. The display can be used to show notifications and you have a choice of 77 watch faces to choose from. With its higher-resolution display, the Mi Band 4 also supports QR payments via Alipay.

The Mi Band 4 is also available in an NFC version which allows you to make contactless payments directly from your wrist. In China, you can use it for public transportation across 187 cities.

In addition, the NFC model also supports voice commands and this can be utilised to control your smart appliances at home. This includes Xiaomi’s robot vacuum cleaner and connected lights. The standard Mi Band 4 has come with a 135mAh battery and it is rated to last up to 20 days on a single charge. Meanwhile, the NFC-enabled version gets a smaller 125mAh unit with a rated battery life of up to 15 days.

The standard Mi Band 4 is officially priced at 169CNY (about RM101) while the NFC version is going for 229CNY (about RM138). Xiaomi has also announced the Mi Band 4 Avengers edition with NFC support. The limited edition set comes with additional bands and it is priced at 329CNY (about RM199). So far there are no details yet on its international availability. — SoyaCincau