You can buy the Xiaomi Mi 9T in Malaysia before the global launch event

The Xiaomi Mi 9T comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and is priced at RM1,798. — Picture by Xiaomi via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The Xiaomi Mi 9T global launch is taking place tomorrow but if you can’t wait, you can already purchase a unit in Malaysia via retailer Mobile2Go. They have started selling the Mi 9T global version and it’s slightly more affordable than the Redmi K20 Pro.

The Xiaomi Mi 9T on sale comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and it’s priced at RM1,798. This is an import set and it is covered by a two-year in-house warranty by Mobile2Go. At the moment, they only have the Black version in stock.

Since this isn’t a “Pro” model, the Mi 9T runs on a Snapdragon 730 processor instead of a flagship-class Snapdragon 855 unit. The device still retains a 6.39″ Full HD+ AMOLED display that comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Similar to the Redmi K20 series, there’s also a pop-up selfie camera that comes with a 20MP sensor. The Mi 9T is listed with a 48MP + 13MP + 8MP triple-camera combo for the rear and it also powered by 4,000mAh battery. If you’re interested, you can check out Mobile2Go’s Mi 9T listing.

Meanwhile, for those who prefer a smartphone with better specs, the Redmi K20 Pro with a Snapdragon 855 processor is also available locally at RM1,898 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and the highest spec 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at RM2,298. Take note that these are import units from China.

If you prefer to wait for the official set with Xiaomi Malaysia warranty, the Mi 9T launch is taking place on the June 20, 2019. We expect Xiaomi Malaysia to start offering pre-orders shortly after the local launch event. — SoyaCincau