Honor unveils affordable, high-end quad-camera smartphones

The Honor 20 Pro features a 6.26” Full HD+ display that comes with a punch-hole like its bigger Honor View 20. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 ― The Honor 20 series is finally revealed and it aims to deliver the versatility of a quad-camera smartphone at a more affordable price point. This time, the Huawei sub-brand is introducing not one but two high-end models for its latest Honor 20 series.

Honor 20 Pro

The Honor 20 Pro features a 6.26” Full HD+ display that comes with a punch-hole like its bigger Honor View 20. In terms of design, it features a new Dynamic Hologram glassback which creates a depth-inducing optical effect. Under the hood, it is powered by Huawei’s top of the line Kirin 980 processor and it can be configured with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

In the imaging department, it has a 48MP f/1.4 main camera that utilises Sony’s IMX586 sensor. On paper, the Honor 20 Pro promises to offer stellar performance in low light as it has the largest aperture on a smartphone and it can combine 4 nearby pixels to create a larger 1.6-micron pixel size.

Adding more versatility, the Honor 20 Pro gets a 16MP f/2.2 Ultra-wide-angle camera as well as an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto camera that offers 3X optical zoom. The device is also capable of pushing 5X hybrid zoom and it goes all the way to 30X digital zoom.

For the forth camera, it gets a 2MP f/2.4 macro shooter that promises to capture greater detail as close as 4cm. The device also features an AI-assisted Super Night Mode as well as real-time scene recognition which you can toggle easily from the main camera interface.

For selfies, the device comes with a high-resolution 32MP in-screen camera. It is worth pointing out that both 48MP main and 8MP telephoto cameras have optical image stabilisation. According to DxOMark, the Honor 20 Pro’s scored 111 points, which is on par as the OnePlus 7 Pro and it is also the second highest score on DxOMark Mobile at the moment.

In the audio department, the Honor 20 Pro also features a virtual 9.1 surround sound feature powered by Histen 6.0. According to Honor, this surround feature supports most headphones and it has two built-in mics for noise reduction.

Keeping the lights on is a 4,000mAh battery that supports Huawei’s 22.5W SuperCharge technology via USB-C. According to Honor, you can get 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Unlike its predecessors, the Honor 20 now uses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor which allows you to unlock at a single tap. The sensor also doubles up as a power button as well.

Honor 20

If you’re looking for a more affordable alternative, Huawei has also announced the Honor 20. It retains a similar 6.26” punch-hole display that pushes a Full HD+ resolution and it is also powered by the same Kirin 980 processor.

The Honor 20 gets 6GB of RAM and it has 128GB of onboard storage. While it also shares the same camera count, the camera specs are a notch below.

The non-pro model retains a 48MP main camera with an aperture of f/1.8 as well as a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle shooter. Unfortunately, it doesn’t get an 8MP telephoto shooter.

Instead, it has a 2MP depth assist camera for bokeh effects and another 2MP shooter for macro shots. For selfies, it also gets a 32MP f/2.0 shooter that’s placed on the top left corner of the screen. Another difference on the Honor 20 is the absence of optical image stabilisation.

Powering the Honor 20 is a slightly smaller 3,750mAh battery that charges via USB-C. Like the Pro model, it supports 22.5W SuperCharge.

Pricing

The Honor 20 will retail for EUR499 (RM2,324) for a memory configuration of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the Honor 20 Pro will retail for EUR599 (~RM2,790) for a memory configuration of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Malaysian launch and availability

The Malaysian launch for the Honor 20 is taking place on the 23rd May 2019. However, pre-order and first-day sales have been postponed until further notice. We’ll update you on these details as soon as we have the information. ― SoyaCincau