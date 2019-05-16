HTC’s Vive Pro Eye virtual reality helmet to be available in Europe for €1,649

The Vive Pro Eye is available in Europe. — Picture courtesy of HTC via AFP-Relaxnews

LONDON, May 16 — HTC has announced the European release of its new Vive Pro Eye virtual reality helmet, available now through its own e-commerce site, and through usual points of sales starting May 22, 2019.

The Vive Pro Eye, which HTC presented this past January at Las Vegas’s CES, is primarily intended for professional use.

An iteration of the famous Vive Pro, it offers a large number of innovative features, starting with Precision Eye Tracking, which uses a large part of the device’s CPU and GPU in order to maximise the resolution of the images displayed.

Along with a visual range of 110 degrees, the Vive Pro Eye is equipped with the SteamVR 2.0 tracking protocol, which provides greater flexibility for demonstrations within 7 x 7-metre (when using two base stations) or 10 x 10-metre environments (with four base stations).

The helmet also features two 3.5-inch Oled screens providing a combined 2880 x 1600-pixel resolution. On the audio front, the helmet is equipped with two microphones as well as removable Hi-Res headphones for an even more spectacular immersion. In short, the Vive Pro Eye optimises the concept and design of the Vive Pro for today’s needs.

The Vive Pro Eye requires pairing with a PC equipped with the following minimum specs: an Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX 8350 or higher CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 290 or higher GPU, at least 4 gigs of RAM and ideally running Windows 10 (although it also supports Windows 7 and 8.1).

The Vive Pro Eye is now available for €1,649 (RM7,670) on Vive.com, and will be made available through authorised retailers in 25 European countries.

The box will contain the Vive Pro Eye helmet with cable, two SteamVR 2.0 base stations, two controllers, an assembly kit with all necessary cables.

For an additional €185, pros will have access to a dedicated licensing programme, along with a two-year warranty for commercial use.

Now available in Europe, China and Taiwan, HTC indicates that it will be coming soon to more markets. — AFP-Relaxnews