This week’s video game releases: ‘Golf Blitz’, ‘Final Fantasy XII’ Switch Edition and more

‘Epitasis’ was created by a single student developer with financial help from a community of Kickstarter backers. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, May 6 — Casual stickman putter Golf Blitz embraces mobile multiplayer, sprawling adventure Final Fantasy XII finds new life on Switch and Xbox One, and Epitasis lays out a strange planetary puzzle to decipher, while Tales of the Hidden Sea bathes its pixelated point-and-click detective mystery in a cyberpunk glow, creepy abandoned ship exploration Close to the Sun braids sumptuous Art Deco designs, Nikolai Tesla’s ambitions, and Ancient Greek myth, and Mordhau ushers in a frenzy of medieval sword fighting.

Golf Blitz for iOS and Android

Successful crazy golf franchise Super Stickman Golf has levelled up and is back under a new name with a steadfast multiplayer focus. Take customisable golfers out on wild 2D courses and use power ups for maximum gain, with team leaderboards, upgradable skills, and a spectator mode also in play.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

Take the princess Ashe and wannabe sky pirate Vaan on an adventure across Ivalice in search of personal and national freedom. Though Final Fantasy VII is often said to be the franchise standout for its all-round excellence, FF XII has been winning more and more admiration after this 2007 Zodiac Age expansion and recalibration was re-released on PlayStation 4 (2017), PC (2018), and now Switch and Xbox One.

Epitasis for Mac and PC

A puzzle game that takes place amid the ruins of an ancient alien civilisation. Discover how the planet’s machines and technology work and gradually learn the reasons behind its inhabitants’ disappearance. Made by a solo developer over the course of three years. VR plus PlayStation 4 and Xbox One editions to follow.

Tales of the Neon Sea for PC

As an ex-cop and occasional private investigator in the cyberpunk future, dig up the details of an unsolved murder case and turn to the city’s cats for help in unlocking hidden memories and tracking down the killer, still at large. PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch editions are on the way.

Close to the Sun for PC

Taking place in an alternate timeline where Nikolai Tesla’s ambitious laboratory project was fulfilled as a floating haven for the world’s best and brightest, a non-combative adventure that leverages horror themes for tension and references the Greek legend of Icarus throughout.

Mordhau for PC

Bloodsoaked and technically complex Middle Ages infantry combat already has an established and enthusiastic fanbase thanks to 2012’s Chivalry: Medieval Warfare. Here, Mordhau steps up to the challenge of providing a satisfactory successor that adds a new layer of combat prowess. — AFP-Relaxnews