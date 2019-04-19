BBM for consumers will be shutting down on May 31

BBM explained that they have tried to reinvigorate BBM as a cross-platform service where users can chat, share life experiences while consuming content and use it for payment services. — Picture courtesy of BBM via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — BBM, which was one of the most popular messaging services, is finally coming to an end.

Emtek has announced that BBM service for consumers will be closing down on 31st May 2019.

According to their official blog post, they explained that they have tried to reinvigorate BBM as a cross-platform service where users can chat, share life experiences while consuming content and use it for payment services.

Unfortunately, despite their efforts, most users have moved on to other platforms.

The licensing rights to BBM was acquired by Indonesian based Emtek in 2016 for a period of six years.

For die-hard BBM users, Blackberry will be opening up its enterprise-centric BBMe to normal consumers.

BBMe will be available on Google PlayStore for Android today and it will be released for Apple users sometime later.

The end-to-end encrypted messaging service will be available for free for the first year and eventually, they will charge a subscription fee of US$2.49 (RM10.35) for six months. — SoyaCincau