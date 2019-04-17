Huawei turns towards public for new smartphone design themes

An example of the 'Hello, New Art' theme by Ye Luying. ― AFP pic

BEIJING, April 17 ― Huawei and cryptocurrency maker DigiX together announced a world-class smartphone design theme competition that will divide US$330,000 (RM1.3 million) between over 100 winners. Starting this Saturday, if you're an aspiring digital illustrator, you can begin submitting your work designed in accordance with the theme “Hello, New Art.”

Last Thursday, the DigiX Huawei Global Smartphone Theme Design Competition officially kicked off: Registration opened, and design templates were made available. On April 20, the submissions portal officially opens up until May 20 after which over 100 winners will be selected, and US$330,000 will be divided between them.

The contest is divided into four categories ― Illustrations, animations, 2D graphics, and 3D graphics ― and designs should demonstrate the concept “Hello, New Art.” One first, two second, and three third prize winners will be awarded for each category.

Additionally, one person will be selected as a Global Winner, and the Stars of Tomorrow, Overseas Talent, and Fan Favourite awards will each be awarded to five people. Lastly, 100 finalists will be rewarded for their designs.

All winners are “guaranteed corresponding commissions through the creation of no less than 5 works within one year.”

Therefore, over the next year, Huawei will be saturating their smartphone Theme Store with hundreds more interface designs made by award-winning artists that were selected by a panel of “design masters.”

The DigiX Huawei Global Smartphone Theme Design Competition spans over 170 countries and regions. You can upload your work starting Saturday and until May 12. Winners will be announced June 14. ― AFP-Relaxnews