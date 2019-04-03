Nokia embraces the punch-hole display with its triple-camera X71

Nokia X71 features double-sided 2.5D glass sandwiched between a metal frame.— Picture courtesy of Nokia

TAIPEI, April 3 – Nokia has just introduced the X71 in Taiwan and this is their new mid-range smartphone that comes with a punch-hole display. Similar to Huawei and Honor, the punch hole is placed on the top left corner of the Nokia X71 as a way to avoid the notch while increasing the size of the display.

The device comes with a 6.39″ Full HD+ display and it runs on a mid-range Snapdragon 660 processor. It is equipped with 6GB of RAM and it has 128GB of internal storage which is still expandable via a microSD card.

The X71 looks upmarket with double-sided 2.5D glass that is sandwiched between a metal frame. The side power doubles up as a notification light, so it will illuminate if you have incoming messages or alerts pending.

Similar to the Huawei Nova 4 in China, the X71 features a triple camera setup. It has a 48MP f/1.8 main shooter with Zeiss optics, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP camera for depth effects. For selfies, the device gets a 16MP f/2.0 front camera.

Powering the device is a 3,500mAh battery which is rated to last all day long. It charges via USB-C and the X71 is bundled with an 18W fast charger. As you would expect from any Nokia, it runs on the latest Android 9 Pie and you can expect it to receive regular software and security updates with Android One. In Taiwan, the Nokia X71 is priced at TWD 11,900 (about RM1,576) and it is expected to go on sale on 30th April 2019. So far there’s no word on its available in other markets including Malaysia.