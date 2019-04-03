Logitech launches backlit keyboard for iPad Pro

The Logitech Slim Folio Pro keyboard and protective case is less expensive than Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio. — Picture from Instragram/logitech

LAUSANNE, March 3 — Logitech yesterday announced the Slim Folio Pro for the iPad Pro, a backlit Bluetooth connectable keyboard that offers nearly the same typing experience as a laptop.

In contrast with the Apple version, which is simply a basic, full-size keyboard with soft, woven keys, the Logitech version offers users a more mechanical, laptop-like experience. The Slim Folio Pro can be backlit with one of three levels of brightness for use during the day, night, and everything in between.

Each key is equipped with a scissor mechanism that bounces back like a laptop keyboard would. Furthermore, the keyboard has been optimised for Apple devices with relevant iOS shortcut buttons spanning across the top row; like you’d find on a MacBook, this Logitech keyboard has dedicated buttons for controls like screen brightness, media and volume control, and screen lock among others.

Similarly to Apple’s model, the Slim Folio Pro also protects the back of the iPad, though this one enhances protection for the sides and corners of the device and features a magnetic “storage loop” for the Apple Pencil or whichever digital pencil you choose.

To activate the keyboard, the iPad needs to be slid into type mode — one of three positions that the keyboard-case hybrid can be positioned in — which will turn it on instantly. The other two modes are sketch and read that make drawing, taking notes, or reading books more convenient.

While the Apple keyboard doesn’t need to be charged, the battery of the Slim Folio Pro can last up to three months on a single charge.

For the 11-inch iPad Pro, the Logitech Slim Folio Pro costs US$119.99 and the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio is US$179.00. For the 12.9-inch model, the prices are US$129.99 and US$199, respectively. — AFP-Relaxnews