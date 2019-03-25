Video game trailer round-up: ‘The Heretic’, ‘Detective Pikachu’ and more (VIDEO)

May comedy adventure ‘Pokémon: Detective Pikachu’ fills its adorably fluffy lead with snark and wit. — Picture courtesy of Warner Bros

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25 — A trailer for short film The Heretic demonstrates the versatility and capability of game-making suite Unity; Battlefield V finally adds its battle royale mode, Firestorm; Apex Legends adds a new character and a debut season; and wisecracking Detective Pikachu takes a turn in a new clip for the May feature.

Unity Engine — Heretic trailer

The Unity Engine has flourished over the last ten years, being used to make games ranging from mobile smash Pokémon Go and hit card game Hearthstone to expansive city planner Cities Skylines and underwater adventure Subnautica.

At the 2019 Game Developers Conference this week, Unity unveiled a typically impressive short film trailer to demonstrate its suite’s latest capabilities.

Battlefield V — Firestorm Mode

The battle royale craze is well established, with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite both thought to be pulling in 250 million players, and newcomer (and Battlefield labelmate) Apex Legends providing a new and fast-growing alternative. Enter this post-release update for late 2018’s retail release Battlefield V, a more strategic team-based shooter that also boasts spectacular building destruction and a shrinking circle of fire that ups the pressure on players to stay alive.

Apex Legends — Octane Character

Speaking of, the free Apex Legends launched its first full season of play this week, introducing a three-month paid-for Season Pass and a new character to unlock. Octane allows players to exchange health for speed — an enticing risk for those caught in a shootout or looking to get an advantage — while deployable jump pads give teammates greater verticality.

Detective Pikachu ‘no clue’ trailer

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds voices the lead character in video game adaptation Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, and on Friday released a new 30-second clip for the May movie featuring plenty of the surprisingly sarcastic main character’s backchat. — AFP-Relaxnews