Bethesda dates E3 2019 show, ‘Doom Eternal’ to feature

Bethesda has confirmed an E3 2019 showcase and the presence of 'Doom Eternal.' — Picture courtesy of Bethesda Softworks

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 — With PlayStation and Electronic Arts both opting out of big presentations at E3 2019, the publisher behind Skyrim, Fallout and Doom is setting up for a June 9 showcase.

Video game publisher Bethesda Softworks is to hold its 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo showcase on June 9, 2019.

A 5:30pm PST start time on location in Los Angeles equates to 8:30pm EDT, and then June 10 at 00:30 UTC, 2:30am Central European and South African time, 6am Indian Standard Time, 8:30am in Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Beijing, China, 9:30am in Japan, and 10:30am in Sydney, Australia.

The show will be livestreamed through Bethesda’s accounts on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Mixer, and Facebook Live.

Marking its public announcement through the Bethesda.net blog with a Doom Eternal tag, Bethesda and developing studio Id Software are expected to talk up the well-anticipated first-person shooter and the new tech behind it.

Unannounced but also in development at Bethesda’s studios are ahistorical action games Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, sci-fi project Starfield, and The Elder Scrolls 6.

Its Arkane Studios teams juggle the Dishonored and Prey franchises, while Tango Gameworks created 2017 survival horror The Evil Within 2.

May’s bright, post-apocalyptic vision Rage 2 will have released by the time Bethesda takes to the stage, perhaps providing material for a post-launch update, while other ongoing concerns include Fallout 76, MMO The Elder Scrolls Online, card game The Elder Scrolls: Legends, and portable adventure The Elder Scrolls: Blades.

Bethesda’s commitment comes soon after the FIFA football, Apex Legends, and The Sims publisher Electronic Arts ducked out of E3’s traditional stage presentation extravaganza with an earlier March announcement.

EA instead chose to focus on a growing June 7-9 free EA Play event held over the weekend before.

Multiple livestreams will provide “more gameplay and insights” (per EA’s news blog) from the teams working on some of the studio network’s biggest games.

Sony’s PlayStation is perhaps the most high-profile absentee, having announced its decision to skip E3 in 2019 towards the end of the previous year.

By opting out of a glitzy E3 showcase, PlayStation risks ceding the floor to Xbox, which could then continue to push home the advantages of its Xbox line and subscription services.

Nintendo has not made a traditional E3 press briefing since 2012, instead scheduling a series of pre-recorded videos and show floor livestreams to highlight a number of upcoming releases. — AFP-Relaxnews