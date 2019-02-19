Weekly PC download charts: Players grapple with extreme weather in 'Civ VI: Gathering Storm'

'Civilization VI: Gathering Storm' asks players to tackle a variety of extreme weather events and climactic conditions. — Picture courtesy of Firaxis Games

NEW YORK, Feb 19 — Natural disasters, international partnerships, and novel solutions are brought to bear on society builder Civilization VI in its latest expansion, Gathering Storm, found at the peak of the Steam and Humble Store charts come Monday, February 18, 2019.

What will climate change look like, if allowed to continue, and how can we deal with it?

With talk of a Green New Deal in the USA, warnings that insect populations may die out with catastrophic effects for humankind, and school students striking in a call for large-scale government action in the UK, grand strategy game Civilization VI provides one way to answer those questions through a February 2019 add-on called Gathering Storm.

Following its first weekend of availability, Gathering Storm is currently the number one seller on the Steam and Humble download stores while, along with "Civilization VI," it occupies three spots on the Fanatical chart.

Players can choose paths forward for their civilizations by leveraging real and conceptual technologies, negotiating with a World Congress on critical issues, and observing the impact of their decisions on the world ecosystem, developer Firaxis Games explains.

The simulation game churns out volcanoes, floods, and droughts, and storms that carry payloads of rain, sand, snow, and powerful winds.

A virtual thermometer also keeps tabs on global temperatures, modeling the effects of melting polar ice caps and rising sea levels should players not manage to rein in or offset their fossil fuel dependence in time.

Atmospheric physicist Simon Clark breaks down aspects of the game's scientific accuracy in his video, PhD reviews climate change in Civ VI: Gathering Storm.

GOG's current bestseller, "Frostpunk," also examines extreme weather, though with humanity's remnant trying to survive a new ice age, while popular Itch.io download "How to Be a Tree" takes a more comical approach to strengthening bonds with the natural world.

