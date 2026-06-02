KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — After spending the last eight years training in Europe, national alpine skier Aruwin Salehhuddin is set to relocate her training base to the United States (US) beginning this October.

The 22-year-old said the move was largely influenced by her decision to further her studies at Boston University, where she will pursue a degree in Public Relations for the next four years.

“As I’m studying in the US, it’s difficult for me to study there and then do all of my racing and training in Europe.

“The back and forth would be far too expensive for me…it’s almost impossible for me to achieve,” she told Bernama recently.

Aruwin, who previously trained extensively in Innsbruck, Austria, said the move also prompted her to part ways with Belgian coach Kai Alaerts and appoint American coach Brandy Barna as her new mentor.

Aruwin described Barna as an outstanding coach, having seen many athletes improve under her guidance, while several of her close friends had also spoken highly of her coaching style.

The two-time Winter Olympian said she was particularly drawn to Barna’s coaching approach, as the latter is someone open in communication while still able to push her athletes to perform at a higher level.

In the meantime, she admitted the transition would not be easy as she would now need to balance studies and training across several locations in the US.

“I’m also staying in Colorado, it will be a bit of a mixture, because my coach is from California, I’m staying in Colorado, and then my school is in Boston, Massachusetts. So I’ll be bouncing back between those three,” she said.

Asked about the difference between skiing conditions in Europe and the United States, she said that the snow surface varies greatly between the two regions.

“The snow in Europe is normally artificial because they don’t get enough snowfall throughout the season, while in the US, there is usually enough snowfall to cover, so it’s normally a very different feeling,” she said.

Aruwin, who is currently taking a short break in Malaysia while recovering from an injury to her right knee, is scheduled to return to Austria later this month for an indoor skiing training camp.

She will then head to New Zealand in August for her first competition under her new coach.

She is expected to compete in both the slalom and giant slalom events.

Meanwhile, Aruwin acknowledged the financial demands of competing in winter sports, describing it as one of the biggest challenges in sustaining her career at the international level.

Despite that, she hopes greater support from corporate sponsors and Malaysians alike will continue to help fuel her journey and aspirations in the sport. — Bernama