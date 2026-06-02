KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Malaysia has climbed to fourth place in the world towerrunning rankings, marking a major milestone in the country’s growing presence in the sport.

The latest Towerrunning World Association (TWA) national rankings released in May 2026 placed Malaysia behind only Japan, China and Poland, after overtaking Italy.

The Malaysia Towerrunning Association (MTA) said the achievement further strengthens Malaysia’s reputation as one of the world’s leading towerrunning nations despite operating with limited funding and resources.

In a statement, MTA also announced a strategic nationwide collaboration with Oregeon Academy Sdn Bhd to organise about 10 towerrunning races across Malaysia between 2026 and 2027 under the Oregeon Tower Run Malaysia Series.

MTA president Ravinder Singh described both developments as major milestones for Malaysian towerrunning.

“This is another proud moment for Malaysia. To be ranked No. 4 in the world in such a competitive international sport is already extraordinary. To now also launch a nationwide tower race collaboration shows that the sport is entering a completely new phase of growth,” he said.

According to MTA, Malaysian star Soh Wai Ching remains men’s world champion and world number one.

Malaysia now has five athletes ranked within the world top 30.

In the men’s category, Muhammad Hazim Zuhairi Bin Azahari is ranked world No. 10, while Chee Choon Chow is No. 27.

For the women, Michele Tan Bee Kiang is ranked No. 12 and Valerie Sarah Ong is No. 23.

One of the standout breakthroughs came from 14-year-old Raisya Adelea from Kota Bharu, who made her debut in the world rankings at No. 50 following recent performances.

MTA said Raisya has the potential to break into the world top 20 within the next 12 months, with several local races still scheduled this year.

“This is perhaps the most exciting development of all. A 14-year-old Malaysian girl entering the world rankings at No. 50 on debut shows the future depth of Malaysian towerrunning. We are building a sustainable pipeline of talent,” Ravinder said.

The Oregeon Tower Run Malaysia Series will feature races across multiple states, including Kuantan 188 Tower in Pahang, Menara MBPJ in Selangor, Tribeca Serviced Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, The Top Komtar Tower in Penang, Menara Affin in Kuala Lumpur, Tun Mustapha Tower in Sabah, R&F Princess Cove in Johor, Hikmah Exchange in Sarawak and Maha Tower in Langkawi.

Additional venues will be announced later.

Oregeon Academy Sdn Bhd will serve as the main organiser and commercial partner, while MTA will act as the technical and sports sanctioning partner responsible for race operations, athlete coordination, safety standards and technical compliance.

MTA said the collaboration is expected to strengthen Malaysia’s position as a regional hub for towerrunning, while creating more opportunities for local athletes, youth participation, tourism activation and corporate partnerships.

It added that Malaysia’s rise in the sport has also been supported by grassroots participation, with its free weekly stair-climbing community sessions at Menara MBPJ recently surpassing 138 consecutive weeks.

“This sport has shown what Malaysians can achieve through passion, consistency and community spirit. We believe the best is still ahead,” Ravinder said.