LONDON, June 2 — Anthony Joshua said yesterday he would not celebrate that a deal has finally been struck for a heavyweight clash with rival Tyson Fury until after he won.

“I’m not pleased because the pleasure really comes after victory,” said Joshua. “Signing a contract doesn’t mean anything. Winning is the only true success.”

The pair are heading for a long-awaited ‘Battle of Britain’, probably in November, but before both boxers are eyeing a warm-up fight.

Joshua will face unheralded Albanian Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia on July 25 in his first bout since being involved in a car crash in Nigeria last December which killed two of his close friends.

Fury last week posted a video in an Instagram story showing him back in training in Thailand alongside the caption: “Let’s go August 1, Dublin, Ireland.”

Fury, 37, could take a place on a card being put together by veteran promoter Frank Warren in the Irish capital on that date.

No opponent has yet been named, although Warren has ruled out Fury fighting Andy Ruiz Jr, who dethroned Joshua as world champion in 2019 before losing the rematch later that year.

Yesterday, Joshua insisted it was time to get back to work as he prepares to take on little-known Prenga.

The fight was originally scheduled to take place in Riyadh, but at their head-to-head press conference it was revealed it has been moved to Jeddah - Saudi Arabia’s second largest city.

The 36-year-old Joshua has not fought a meaningful opponent since being knocked out by Daniel Dubois in September 2024.

“What does boxing give me? It gives me an opportunity to work. I’m a contractor, this is a contract, this is my job so I’ve got an opportunity to work,” Joshua said.

“You have to put a road map in front of a fighter and show them what is point one, point two, point three. It gives purpose and focus. I know what my year looks like.

“Give me the opportunity to fight Prenga, give me the opportunity to fight Fury, give me the opportunity to fight for the championship.

“It ain’t about looking past anyone, it’s just knowing your purpose and knowing your steps forward and moving up the ladder.

“I’ve got a clear goal, I know what this year is about, I know how tough this year is going to be. I’ve been training hard, that’s my life.” — AFP