HORSENS (Denmark), April 27 — The Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) decision to introduce the new 3x15 scoring system has drawn mixed reactions from players, with some welcoming the change while others remain cautious about its impact on the game.

Reigning Olympic champion and world No. 1 women’s singles player from South Korea, An Se Young, admitted she was initially taken aback by the announcement made by BWF Saturday.

"Well, the fact that it has changed (new scoring system) is a bit surprising, but I think I'll have to adjust better and work through it,” she told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s up-and-coming men’s singles player and 2025 World Junior Championships silver medallist, Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah expected the new format to pose a tougher challenge, particularly in terms of match readiness.

"I have previously played in such a format at the World Junior Championships. I admit it was difficult and a bit overwhelming.

"Players need to be ready from the start of the match, as the points are not so many. If compared to the current format (of 21 points), players have a little more time to find their rhythm.

The 18-year-old had lost to China’s Liu Yangmingyu 10-15, 11-15, in the boys' singles final of the 2025 World Junior Championships in Guwahati, India.

Zaki’s teammate and top men’s doubles player, Fajar Alfian, was upbeat about the change, while Nikolaus Joaquin seemed less convinced, hinting that the shorter format could make matches end too quickly.

World No. 7 women’s doubles player from Japan, Kie Nakanishi, said she and partner Rin Iwanaga were looking forward to the new scoring system, which they believed suited their fast-paced style of play.

The BWF members voted to approve the adoption of the 3x15 scoring system at the 87th BWF Annual General Meeting here, with the proposal passing by the required two‑thirds majority of votes cast.

The 3x15 scoring system, which will replace the current 3x21 format, will come into effect on Jan 4, 2027.

BWF president Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said the new scoring system was intended to deliver more exciting and competitive badminton, improved scheduling, more consistent match durations and potential benefits for player welfare and recovery. — Bernama