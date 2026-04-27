MILAN, April 27 — Inter Milan’s charge to the Serie A title was held up on Sunday after they threw away a two-goal lead to only draw 2-2 at Torino, while a goalless draw between AC Milan and Juventus left the Champions League race open.

Leading just after the hour mark through two headed goals from Marcus Thuram and Yann Bisseck, Inter looked set to stroll to victory in Turin.

But Giovanni Simeone got Torino back into the match out of nowhere in the 70th minute when he dinked a finish over Yann Sommer, and Nikola Vlasic earned the hosts a point from the penalty spot nine minutes later.

“You think everything is easy and that you have everything under control when you’re two goals ahead. Then you concede to make it 2-1 because of a mistake while playing out from the back and you get nervous,” Inter coach Cristian Chivu said.

“To be honest it could have been worse.”

Sunday’s draw should only be a bump in the road for Inter who will secure a 21st league crown if they beat Parma at the San Siro next weekend.

With four games left in the season, Inter are 10 points ahead of their nearest challengers Napoli, who won the Scudetto last year.

Chivu’s side will be heavy favourites to seal the deal next weekend in front of their home support as Parma are a team with nothing left to play for this season.

Inter are also on for a domestic double after coming back from two goals down to win a thrilling Italian Cup semi-final with Como on Tuesday.

San Siro stalemate

The battle for a top-four spot looks set to go down to the wire following a drab match at the San Siro which left Milan and Juventus looking over their shoulders.

Juve sit fourth and are three points ahead of both Como, 2-0 winners at Genoa earlier on Sunday, and sixth-placed Roma.

Milan are three points ahead of Juve in third and should have a big enough gap separating them from Como and Roma to return to the Champions League after going without European football this season.

One of the biggest matches of any Serie A season was played out in front of a punchy atmosphere in which Milan’s hardcore fans protested a sharp rise in the cost of tickets.

Before kick-of a section of supporters used the torches on their phones to spell out “EUR139” – the cost of a ticket in the traditional cheap seats behind the goal – with a banner underneath which read “for a fairer, working-class football”.

Milan’s hardcore ultras blasted what they consider “a form of legalised touting” in which fans are encouraged to sell on their season tickets via a club platform in exchange for 60 per cent of the resale value in the form of a voucher for future ticket purchases.

There was more action in the stands than on the pitch as Milan and Juve slugged it out in a match which featured precious little artistry.

Khephren Thuram thought he had put Juve ahead in the 36th minute when he slid home Francisco Conceicao’s low cross, but his goal was ruled out for offside.

Four minutes later Conceicao shot straight at Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan after jinking his way into the area, while Alexis Saelemaekers had the hosts’ best chance shortly after half-time when he clattered the crossbar from close range.

Substitute Dusan Vlahovic nearly scored his first goal since November in stoppage time when he flashed across a low shot which Maignan kept out with his boot, and that was that from a forgettable encounter. — AFP