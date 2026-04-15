PUTRAJAYA, April 15 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today that the Cabinet has not discussed the broadcast of the 2026 World Cup in the country.

Fahmi said there has been no update so far and the issue was not raised during the Cabinet meeting.

“There has been no update, and the matter was not discussed at the Cabinet meeting,” he said when asked whether there will be live broadcast on local television.

He also did not provide further details on whether discussions would take place in the near future.

To date, no local broadcaster has officially secured or announced rights to air the matches.

The lack of updates has added to uncertainty among football fans, especially as neighbouring countries such as Indonesia and Singapore have already confirmed their official broadcasters.

In Malaysia, the lack of any announcement has raised questions over whether a deal is simply pending or if the country could potentially go without live World Cup coverage.