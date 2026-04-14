KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Malaysia’s men’s doubles player Man Wei Chong has admitted that he is still struggling to find his rhythm following his recovery from a knee injury.

However, Wei Chong said he is currently working to regain his best form ahead of the 2026 Thomas Cup, which will be held in Horsens, Denmark, from April 24 to May 3.

“I would be happy if I get the chance to play in the Thomas Cup. I will give my best if fielded, and there is not much pressure to play,” he said when met after the Thomas Cup team training session today.

Commenting on his below-par performance at last week’s Badminton Asia Championships (BAC), he said it was not due to his injury but rather his own form.

As such, he is determined to make amends by improving his game as well as his fitness level ahead of the Thomas Cup.

“I am not at 100 per cent now, but it is not because of my injury. Maybe my own performance was not good.

“Our movement (at the BAC) was a bit slow, and we could not match the pace of our opponents, especially as they were in their own class, world standard. This is something we need to overcome,” he said.

At the Thomas Cup, Malaysia have been drawn in Group B alongside two European representatives, England and Finland, as well as 2014 champions Japan.

Malaysia will open their Group B campaign against England on April 25, followed by Finland on April 27, before concluding the group stage against Japan on April 29.

Malaysia’s men’s doubles challenge will be led by world No. 2 pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, as well as Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, and professional pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani. — Bernama