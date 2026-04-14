MANCHESTER, April 14 — Daniel Farke hailed Leeds’ historic 2-1 win against Manchester United on Monday as “big step forward” in their fight for Premier League survival.

Leeds earned their first league victory at Old Trafford since 1981 thanks to Noah Okafor’s first-half double.

United had Lisandro Martinez sent off for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hair in the second-half before Casemiro’s header set up a frantic finale.

A pair of goal-line clearances in the closing moments ensured Leeds were able to hold on to celebrate their first league win over United since 2002 and their first in any competition since 2010.

It was a vital triumph for Farke’s side, lifting them six points clear of the relegation zone with six games left.

“Proud of the boys. Fantastic performance. We are in the crunch time of the season and it’s important to keep your nerves and stick to your plan,” Farke said.

“I think the first half was fantastic, we should have been higher up than 2-0, we missed many many chances.

“We were a bit sleepy at one set-piece. United is a side packed with top class players, which can bring quality from the bench later in the game.

“It’s difficult to bring it over the line as a newly-promoted side. Big compliment to the whole group.”

Farke claimed Leeds’ impressive performance in their first league win in seven games underlined why they should be higher in the table.

“It’s a sign of why we should be in a much better position performance wise,” he said.

“This team has performed over the whole season with unbelievable consistency. A win is always good for the mood, for confidence. Also for the table.

“I think it’s the first win here for over forty years. It’s amazing, and of course a big step forward.”

In their first season back in the Premier League after promotion from the Championship, Leeds are on course to preserve their top-flight status.

They also have a first FA Cup semi-final appearance since 1987 to look forward to against Chelsea at Wembley on April 26.

“We have to stay humble. We are not perfect. We are not the finished, end product,” Farke said.

“We are on a good path, on the way to achieving something really positive this season.” — AFP