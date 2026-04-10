KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Malaysia’s top mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei suffered a shock quarter-final exit at the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 after losing to South Korea’s Kim Jae Hyeon-Jang Ha Jeong in straight games in Ningbo, China, today.

The world number four pair lost 19-21, 17-21 in a 46-minute encounter at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre, falling to a Korean duo ranked 147th in the world.

The Malaysians kept pace in the opening game and even led at several stages but were unable to capitalise on crucial points, allowing their opponents to edge ahead in the closing stages.

In the second game, Jae Hyeon-Ha Jeong grew in confidence and took full control with sharp net play and solid defence, leaving no opening for the Malaysians to mount a comeback.

The Korean pair will face Japan’s Yuta Watanabe-Maya Taguchi in the semi-finals. — Bernama