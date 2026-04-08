KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Tennis legend Andre Agassi made history in Malaysia last night, taking part in what organisers billed as the highest pickleball match ever played inside a building: on the 118th floor of the iconic Merdeka 118 tower.

As part of the JOOLA Titans Tour, Agassi joined a star-studded lineup of international players, including current world No. 1 Ben Johns, for a unique exhibition showcase set against the stunning Kuala Lumpur skyline.

The event featured four fast-paced matches in a first-to-seven format, entertaining nearly 100 fans who had gathered for a glimpse of the global stars.

The line-up included top-ranked players such as Federico Staksrud, Kate Fahey, Colin Johns, and Anna Bright.

In a headline match-up, Agassi partnered with Brooke Buckner to take on the formidable duo of Ben Johns and Anna Bright, with the players delighting the crowd with high-intensity rallies. After four matches, the series ended in a 2-2 draw.

“It’s great to see how fast pickleball is growing, and I’m just pleased and grateful to be part of it,” Agassi said after the event.

Fans waited for hours to witness the showcase, which began at 9.45 pm, taking in panoramic 360-degree views of the city from one of its highest vantage points.

The exhibition, streamed live on JOOLA’s official YouTube channel, drew a global audience online.