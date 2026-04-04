MIAMI, April 4 — He’s worried about Tiger Woods, the man — and he wants his friend to get the help that he needs.

Woods was arrested last Friday in Florida and is facing charges of DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. He passed a breath test but refused to submit to a urinalysis. Police found two pills in his pocket that later were revealed to be hydrocodone, a strong opioid painkiller.

“Sometimes you get, you know, too far down the line and you just need somebody to help you,” Nicklaus told the Palm Beach Post of Woods.

“I think he probably needs some help. And we all want to help him. We’re all on his side. Obviously, I feel bad for Tiger. I like Tiger. I don’t just like him, I like him a lot.

“He’s been taking painkillers for a long time, and I don’t know how much pain he’s in because I just don’t know.

“But I don’t think he’d be taking them if he didn’t need them.”

Nicklaus, 86, is an 18-time major champion and owner of 73 PGA Tour victories.

Woods, 50, has won 15 majors and owns 82 wins on Tour, tied for the all-time lead with Sam Snead. The World Golf Hall of Fame member’s most recent victory was at the 2019 Zozo Championship.

Woods has not played in an official event since the 2024 Open Championship. He ruptured his left Achilles tendon last spring and underwent lumbar disk replacement surgery in October. — Reuters