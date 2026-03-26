KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Next month’s draw for the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia has been indefinitely postponed, the continental football body said today, amid the war in the Middle East.

No new date was immediately set by the Asian Football Confederation, which has also seen regional club competitions disrupted following the US and Israeli war on Iran.

The draw was supposed to take place on April 11 in Riyadh but has been postponed “after careful consideration to ensure the undisrupted attendance of all stakeholders”, the AFC said.

It added: “Further updates on the new arrangements for the final draw will be communicated in due course.”

The 19th edition of the Asian Cup is scheduled to take place from January 7 to February 5 next year.

Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Khobar are the host cities.

The 24 teams will be divided into six groups of four. — AFP