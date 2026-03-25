LONDON, March 25 — Stina Blackstenius, Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo were all on target as Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium yesterday in the first leg of an all-London women’s Champions League quarter-final.

Lauren James pulled a goal back for Chelsea to keep the Blues in the tie but reigning European champions Arsenal will still be well-placed come kick-off in next week’s second leg at Stamford Bridge.

“The game was very tight today,” Gunners boss Renee Slegers told the BBC.

“We both had our moments. We were clinical and ruthless with our chances. There were different momentum shifts — they started really well and we stayed in the game.

“It was hard at times. It was tight in individual duels but I’m very pleased with the squad from start to finish and how we managed the game.”

The women’s Champions League was the one major title that eluded Chelsea during Emma Hayes’ trophy-laden 12-year reign and the Blues are still seeking to be crowned queens of Europe for the first time since Sonia Bompastor replaced the now-United States boss in 2024.

Bompastor, a Champions League-winner both as a player and manager with French side Lyon, was left frustrated by the quality of Romanian referee Alina Pescu’s decision-making after Chelsea had two goals disallowed for questionable fouls.

“It was not good enough,” said Bompastor.

“When you are playing a quarter-final of the Champions League you need to have the best referees. Especially when you have the VAR.

“I think it’s crazy the goals we got disallowed were actually good goals.”

Russo strikes again

Chelsea were twice denied by the woodwork early in yesterday’s tie before Arsenal broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when Sweden striker Blackstenius headed home her first Champions League goal of the season from a Katie McCabe free-kick.

The Gunners doubled their lead 10 minutes later when Beth Mead played a crossfield pass to Kelly, who took a touch before lashing a 20-yard drive underneath another England international in Blues goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

Chelsea had the ball in the net five minutes before half-time but Veerle Buurman’s effort was disallowed for a shove on Laia Codina — a borderline decision upheld by VAR.

Chelsea gave themselves a lifeline when James left fly in the 66th minute with a brilliant left-footed curling lob from some 25 yards out.

But Russo restored Arsenal’s two-goal advantage 14 minutes from time when, after being played in by Blackstenius, she flicked the ball up and volleyed past Hampton in fine style.

Russo’s eighth goal of the competition cemented her position as the leading scorer in this season’s Champions League, with the England forward three ahead of nearest rivals Lineth Beerensteyn, Pernille Harder, Evelyne Viens and Caroline Weir.

Chelsea suffered fresh frustration in stoppage time when Kadeisha Buchanan bundled the ball into the net only to be penalised for a foul on goalkeeper Anneke Borbe.

The sides meet again on Thursday, April 2 with the winner set to meet Wolfsburg or eight-times champions Lyon, with the German side leading 1-0 after the first leg. — AFP