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Students make their way across the road outside SMK Puchong Permai early in the morning. — Picture by Muhammad Yusry
Malaysia  / 12 h ago

How an AI-driven pedestrian system is making school crossings safer at SMK Puchong Permai (VIDEO)

‘Healthy’, but rich and spicy? The Claypot Curry Vegetables at Botanique Vegetarian Private Kitchen is all three of those things. — Ethan Lau
Eat-drink  / 10 h ago

Botanique Vegetarian Private Kitchen in Damansara Jaya serves organic vegetarian fare that exceeds expectations

An Indian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier, Shivalik, arrives at Mundra Port via the Strait of Hormuz in Gujarat, India, March 16, 2026. — Reuters pic
Malaysia  / 5 h ago

Why Malaysia still feels global oil shocks despite producing its own, Anwar explains

Many of Iran’s missile sites are in and around Tehran. There are at least five known underground “missile cities” in various provinces, including Kermanshah and Semnan, as well as near the Gulf region. — Reuters pic
World  / 12 h ago

Iran’s missile and drone stockpile: What it means for the ongoing war

This grab taken from footage released by the Israeli Police on March 20, 2026, shows the moment of an impact reportedly caused either by a missile or by interceptor fragments inside the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City. — Israeli Police handout/AFP pic
World  / 9 h ago

Latest developments in the Middle East: 48‑hour Hormuz ultimatum, Iran claims F‑16 hit as G7 demands halt to attacks

More than 20,000 people of various races attended the Istana Johor open house. — Picture via Facebook/Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar
Malaysia  / 3 h ago

Crowds queue from dawn as Sultan Ibrahim hosts Aidilfitri open house in Johor Bahru

Two Singapore Cabinet ministers attended a Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House hosted by the Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, at Istana Bukit Serene on Saturday. — Picture via Facebook/HRH Crown Prince of Johor
Malaysia  / 10 h ago

Regent of Johor throws open palace doors, Singapore ministers cross Causeway for Hari Raya celebration

Maran district police chief Superintendent Wong Kim Wai said a report was lodged by the victim’s mother regarding the incident. — Picture by Raymond Manuel
Malaysia  / 9 h ago

Teen girl allegedly raped by new acquaintance in Maran, suspect arrested

A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. — Reuters/Stringer pic
World  / 3 h ago

Iran says Hormuz open to all but ‘enemy‑linked’ ships after Trump issues 48‑hour warning

A family holiday on Pulau Tioman ended in tragedy when a couple and their young son were killed after their motorcycle skidded off Jalan Tekek-Juara. — Picture courtesy of IPD Rompin
Malaysia  / 9 h ago

Three family members killed in Pulau Tioman motorcycle crash laid to rest in Muar cemetery

Israeli soldiers work at the scene of damage after Iranian missile barrages struck residential buildings in Arad, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in southern Israel, March 22, 2026. — Reuters pic
World  / 9 h ago

Iran fires long‑range 4,000‑km missiles for first time in war, strikes near Israeli nuclear site

A juvenile whale previously spotted at the Sutera Harbour Resort jetty was found dead. — Daily Express pic
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Juvenile whale found dead at Tanjung Aru Beach in KK days after release from Sutera Harbour jetty

Special Counsel Robert Mueller speaks on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election, at the US Justice Department in Washington, DC, on May 29, 2019. Mueller, the former FBI director who led a politically explosive investigation into President Donald Trump, has died aged 81. — AFP pic
World  / 8 h ago

Trump responds with ‘Good, I’m glad he’s dead’ as Robert Mueller, ex‑FBI director who led Trump–Russia probe, dies at 81

US President Donald Trump gestures as he steps from Air Force One upon his arrival in West Palm Beach, Florida March 20, 2026. — Reuters pic
World  / 9 h ago

Trump threatens to deploy ICE agents to US airports as TSA staff miss second paycheck

People in a queue push their scooters as they wait to refuel, outside a fuel station, after the government declared a weekly Wednesday holiday for public officials to conserve fuel, amid concerns over fuel supplies during the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Colombo March 18, 2026. — Reuters pic
Money  / 5 h ago

Sri Lanka lifts fuel prices 25pc as Hormuz closure hits imports from Malaysia and other countries

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