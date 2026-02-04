SEPANG, Feb — Reigning world champion Marc Marquez sent a clear warning to the field for the upcoming season after topping the timesheets on the opening day of the 2026 Malaysia MotoGP Winter Test at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) here yesterday.

The Ducati Lenovo Team rider, making a much-anticipated return to action following a long injury layoff, clocked a blistering one minute and 57.018 seconds (s) on his 18th lap of 23 during the evening session.

Marquez’s performance was particularly significant as it marked his first official outing since being sidelined last October.

The Spaniard had suffered a broken shoulder following a high-speed crash during the Indonesian Grand Prix in Mandalika.

Earlier, the champion showed steady progression throughout the day after ending the morning session in 11th place with a time of 1:58.774s.

Finishing second fastest was Fabio Di Giannantonio of the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, who recorded a personal best of 1:57.274s on his 20th lap.

Maverick Vinales of Red Bull KTM Tech3 rounded out the top three with his fastest timing of 1:57.295s coming on his penultimate lap.

Speaking after the test, Marquez expressed satisfaction with his physical condition and described his performance at the SIC as a confidence booster after the long hiatus.

“There are still three months to go until Buriram (Thailand GP), and yeah, I feel okay. I feel good over short runs. I’m trying to take care of my physical condition because I know that when I feel well, the speed is there.

“When I don’t feel well, the speed isn’t there. This test will be the best training for Buriram, and after that, I’ll try to analyse my weak points and work on them over the next few weeks,” he told reporters.

Top 10 finishers: