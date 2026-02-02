KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Kelantan The Real Warriors (TRW) can now breathe a sigh of relief after the Malaysian Football League (MFL) confirmed that the club’s player transfer ban has been lifted, effective yesterday.

In a statement, MFL said it had received notification from the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) confirming that the outstanding wage issues, which were reported to the governing body and also to the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa), have been successfully resolved by Kelantan TRW.

“Meanwhile, the Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) has also officially informed MFL that they have received settlement agreement documents between 23 players from last season and Kelantan The Real Warriors, thus allowing the player transfer ban to be lifted,” the statement read.

Kelantan TRW had previously faced three player transfer bans imposed by FAM, MFL and Fifa following the 2025/2026 season wage arrears issue.

The team currently sit in 10th place in the 2025/2026 Super League standings with 15 points from 16 matches. — Bernama